Blessingvh Art Releases Happy Heart Collection
Paintings are made from textured elements, gouache pigments, and archival watercolor ground. Some have collaged paper from old novels.LAGRANGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blessing Harison from Blessingvh Art is releasing the brand new Happy Heart Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Happy Heart Collection will be released on October 29, 2020.
Blessingvh Art is known for helping the freeist environmental country loving free spirits so they can decorate their homes with peace and love.
Thus, for the first time, Blessing has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular paintings. The new Happy Heart Collection is scheduled to go live on October 29, 2020.
The collection will be exclusively sold on the website blessingvhart.us where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.
The paintings are designed to showcase farm animals with plants that make country lovers feel as though they were blissful.
Several products come in turquoise, sunshine yellow, vivid red violet, and periwinkle to capitalize on today’s trends.
Some paintings are made from vibrant pigments which mean farmhouse decor lovers will be able to decorate with mesmerizing works of art.
Each individual painting has its own name. A few examples are:
“Electrifying Moth"
"Shocking Lily with Sunflower"
"Whimsical Murphie"
"Playful Meeko"
"Cheerful Orange Lily"
Happy Heart Collection ranges in price from $60 to $300.
Blessing is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.
For more information about the Happy Heart Collection or for an interview with Blessing, please write to blessing@blessingvhart.us. Media high-res photos available upon request.
About Blessingvh Art
Blessing started designing paintings and sculptures after she was faced with a very real problem. How do you decorate a home with extravagant sustainable art? After many years of creating paintings and sculptures by hand, Blessing’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the country and boho decor industry.
