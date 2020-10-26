Social Cinema Announces the winner of its Get Out The Vote Campaign VYVM
We are please to announce our winner: Jarel Clavo a 15 year old student from Fayette County High in Fayetteville, Georgia.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Cinema is excited to announce the winner of the Vote Your Voice Matters contest/campaign! With the upcoming presidential election quickly approaching, SCF is looking to engage as many voters as possible!
Given the foundation's overarching mission of promoting expression of socially conscious themes through film, SCF launched VYVM! Social Cinema received submissions of 30 second, non-partisan Get Out The Vote PSA ready commercials from students all over the Country. These commercials all highlighted the importance of voting, featuring topics such as how to register to vote, how to vote safely during COVID-19, and ways to access election boards. Each video is inspiring and we have a winner! Jarel Clavo a 15 year old student from Fayette County High in Fayetteville, Georgia. Jarel already has over 1,400 views in less than one day! Click here to view Jarel’s powerful video
Social Cinema is so proud of our youth for engaging in the importance of each of us expressing our voice through voting. “We can authentically connect with our audience,” said a Board member.
Social Cinema is a nonprofit organization with the mission of helping disadvantaged youth express themselves through filmmaking. During the upcoming election cycle it is Social Cinema’s goal to increase the number of Millennials and Gen Z’ers who vote. Fore more information email Marjorie@socialcinemafoundation.org for press inquiries please email Tatum Turner: tatum@socialcinemafoundation.org.
