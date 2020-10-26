Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,856 in the last 365 days.

Social Cinema Announces the winner of its Get Out The Vote Campaign VYVM

Vote Your Voice Matters (VYVM) Campaign

Vote Your Voice Matters (VYVM) Campaign

We are please to announce our winner: Jarel Clavo a 15 year old student from Fayette County High in Fayetteville, Georgia.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Cinema is excited to announce the winner of the Vote Your Voice Matters contest/campaign! With the upcoming presidential election quickly approaching, SCF is looking to engage as many voters as possible!

Given the foundation's overarching mission of promoting expression of socially conscious themes through film, SCF launched VYVM! Social Cinema received submissions of 30 second, non-partisan Get Out The Vote PSA ready commercials from students all over the Country. These commercials all highlighted the importance of voting, featuring topics such as how to register to vote, how to vote safely during COVID-19, and ways to access election boards. Each video is inspiring and we have a winner! Jarel Clavo a 15 year old student from Fayette County High in Fayetteville, Georgia. Jarel already has over 1,400 views in less than one day! Click here to view Jarel’s powerful video

Social Cinema is so proud of our youth for engaging in the importance of each of us expressing our voice through voting. “We can authentically connect with our audience,” said a Board member.

Social Cinema is a nonprofit organization with the mission of helping disadvantaged youth express themselves through filmmaking. During the upcoming election cycle it is Social Cinema’s goal to increase the number of Millennials and Gen Z’ers who vote. Fore more information email Marjorie@socialcinemafoundation.org for press inquiries please email Tatum Turner: tatum@socialcinemafoundation.org.

Majorie Kilpatrick
Social Cinema Foundation
+1 714-597-1733
Marjorie@socialcinemafoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Vote Your Voice Matters (VYVM) PSA Contest Winner

You just read:

Social Cinema Announces the winner of its Get Out The Vote Campaign VYVM

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.