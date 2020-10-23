For immediate release: October 23, 2020 (20-203)

Flu Vaccine Now Available for Uninsured Adults at No Cost

OLYMPIA – The Department of Health is collaborating with Safeway Inc. and Albertsons Companies LLC to offer no-cost influenza (flu) vaccination for uninsured adults over the age of 18 to help prevent flu illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials are concerned that the presence of both viruses could put more people in the hospital and strain Washington’s health care system.

Twenty-three Albertsons and Safeway pharmacies across the state will offer flu vaccine free of charge through June 2021 to uninsured adults. The pharmacies will not charge an administration fee, and no proof of residency or immigration status will be required.

Find the list of participating locations on the department’s website.

Everyone 6 months and older needs a new flu vaccine every year. Young children, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions, and those aged 65 and older are at high risk of complications from flu illness. Flu is a highly contagious disease that can cause mild to severe illness, can lead to hospitalization, and can even be fatal – even in healthy young adults. Getting a flu vaccine reduces your chances of getting the flu but does not prevent other respiratory infections.

Adults who have insurance should also get vaccinated now. Flu vaccine for those age 19 and older is covered by most insurance companies and by Medicare and Apple Health (Medicaid). Washington also provides flu vaccine, and all recommended vaccines, at no cost to everyone under the age of 19.

The effort is a collaboration between Safeway, Albertsons and the Department of Health.

For help finding a health care provider or vaccine location, and to learn more about flu, visit www.KnockOutFlu.org

