Asheville Tea Company Releases Holiday Blends & Festive Gift Boxes

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA , USA, October 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sip into the holidays with the release of new festive blends and holiday gift boxes from Asheville Tea Company "I think what I love most about these blends is that they were all inspired by our own memories of holidays in the mountains," said Jessie Dean, Asheville Tea Company founder. "With this being such an unusual year, we wanted to better connect with our own family memories and help others connect with their loved ones through those sensory experiences of the holidays."Asheville Tea Company blends the fresh tastes of the mountains into craft teas with regionally-sourced herbs & botanicals to bring the vibrant flavors of the season into every cup."We handcraft unique recipes that highlight the incredible ingredients grown right here in our region," Dean said. "We chose to work with Southeastern farmers for the majority of our ingredients because it supports our community, while also providing vibrant teas without any additives, natural or artificial flavorings - only the robust flavors of our region."This holiday season marks the release of three of their most popular winter festive tea blends - Snow Day, Winter Wonderland and Spiced Apple Butter; and curated holiday tea gift boxes featuring the festive flavors, locally made mugs and more. The Holiday Tea Gift Boxes are available in tea tins, loose leaf pouches and their popular new tea boxes, all ready for direct shipping through their website."Tea is such a unique way to connect with others and that is what I love the most about all three of these blends," Dean said. "I love those amazing smells that we experience around the holidays - Fraser fir, the first frost, spiced cider and apple butter. With these blends, we really wanted to highlight all of the things we enjoy tasting, smelling, and experiencing as the weather cools."Winter Wonderland, Dean said, was inspired by memories of walking through the woods in Western North Carolina and sharing stories by the warm fireside in her family's log cabin near Boone, NC."This blend, to me, is evocative of a snowy walk in the woods, so it has a visual look and feel of a snowy forest with the white yarrow flower, green mint and birch bark," Dean said. "It also features botanicals that are native to NC and have a big impact on our traditions, culture and history in this region - like Frasier Fir and wintergreen."Full bodied and brimming with the crisp flavors of fall and winter, Spiced Apple Butter is lovingly inspired by apple butter, a sweet, spiced southern staple traditionally made in large copper kettles over an open fire."Spiced Apple Butter has the flavor notes of a chai or spiced cider, but it is caffeine-free so you can enjoy it any time of day," Dean said.The third blend, inspired by snow days in the mountains, Snow Day is warming for your hands and heart after a big day of playing in the cold. The blend features Cacao Nibs, Chocolate Mint, Peppermint and Marshmallow Root & Leaf."We really wanted to get a bit playful with Snow Day," Dean said. "We grew up as skiers and snowboarders and love a good sled run - but one of the best parts is always coming back inside to warm up with a cup of hot tea."Dean said that while this blend is a take on a childhood favorite - hot cocoa with marshmallows, the earthy medicinal herb called marshmallow root was actually the original root used to create the sweet marshmallows that we know and love today."We have an overall theme this year because I think a lot of us share these amazing memories with family during the holidays and we, like so many of us, wanted to be able to connect with our loved ones right now," Dean said. "That to me is the most important part, being able to connect with your loved ones even if you cannot be together this year."Each Holiday Blend and array of curated holiday gift boxes are available at www.ashevilleteacompany.com . For more information contact hello@ashevilleteacompany.com.

Asheville Tea Company crafts farm to teacup teas for a vibrant taste of the Blue Ridge Mountains.