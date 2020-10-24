Death Investigations in Marinette County

MARINETTE, Wis. – Two deaths occurred in Goodman, Wis. on the evening of Friday, October 23, 2020. The first death is being investigated by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office as a homicide. The second death is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) as an officer involved shooting resulting in a death (OID).

This incident was an isolated incident, is contained, and the public is not at risk.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible homicide and location of a suspect at a residence in Goodman, Wis. Law enforcement responded to the residence and the suspect fled the home by vehicle. In the home was one male victim, deceased. Law enforcement followed the fleeing suspect as he fled the home. The vehicle came to a stop, the individual exited the car and pointed a firearm at law enforcement. Law enforcement fired on and struck the individual. The individual succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved law enforcement from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the first deceased male.

DCI is investigating the officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of the second deceased male. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Also assisting in these investigations are Marinette County District Attorney, Marinette County Medical Examiner, Goodman Fire and Rescue, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories.

The investigations are ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

