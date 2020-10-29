Silicon Valley Hair Institute Announces Posts on Cost of Hair Grafts in the San Francisco Bay Area
Silicon Valley Hair Institute has announced a new post on the costs of hair grafts in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Many patients mistakenly think that one can focus just on the cost per hair graft.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair transplant clinic in Foster City and serving the Bay Area from San Francisco to Palo Alto to San Jose, is proud to announce a new post on the cost of hair grafts. The post explains that many consumers overfocus on cost but underfocus on quality when it comes to hair transplantation.
— Miguel Canales
"Many patients mistakenly think that one can focus just on the cost per hair graft," explained Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute and a leading San Francisco Bay Area hair loss specialist. "However, one needs to compare apples to apples. Getting a best-in-class hair transplantation requires meeting a hair loss specialist who can evaluate one's hair loss situation and give customized recommendations for hair restoration. No two heads of hair are the same."
Persons who would like to read the post can visit https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/there-is-no-short-answer-to-the-question-of-the-cost-of-hair-grafts/. The post explains the basics of hair graft but, most importantly, the need for a one-on-one consultation. Even better, users can reach out for an online consultation. In this way, everything short of the actual surgical hair transplant can be done online. Finally, it should be noted that the company uses the ARTAS system and has a newly updated page on ARTAS at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/artas/. Indeed, those who are interested in skin care as an adjunct to good-looking hair can visit the company's sister website at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
HAIR GRAFT COSTS: REACHING OUT FOR A ONE-ON-ONE CONSULTATION
Here is background on this release. Many Bay Area residents are using the "work at home" moment to focus on their looks. It's a good time to evaluate hair restoration options, including hair transplantation, for example. However, many consumers mistakenly overfocus on the cost of hair grafts. As the post explains, a better course of action is to reach out to a hair loss specialist for a one-on-one consultation. Each head of hair is unique as is each hair loss situation. Men are different from women, and every man is different from every other man, every woman different from every other woman. In summary, the post explains that while costs are important, the cost per hair graft is a misleading metric. A better methodology is to secure an online hair loss consultation.
ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Mateo to Palo Alto. If one needs an FUE hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Persons interested in the cost of robotic hair transplantation can call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, for more.
