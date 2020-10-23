Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.23.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Andrea L. Spears, 59, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed Deputy Director in the Office of Statewide Project Delivery at the California Department of Technology, where she has served in that position since 2017. Spears was Chief of Technology Information and Business Advancement at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2016 to 2017, where she was Chief of Portfolio Management Services from 2010 to 2015. She was Program Management Officer at the California Department of Health Care Services from 2015 to 2016, Chief of the Planning and Project Management Branch at the California Department of Public Health from 2008 to 2010, Chief of Systems Administration at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2007 to 2008 and IT Project Manager at the California Department of Justice from 2005 to 2007. Spears served as IT Project Manager in the Infrastructure Services Management Division at the California Employment Development Department in 2005, where she held several positions from 1993 to 2005, including IT Project Manager in the Project Management Division, Information Systems-Business Analyst, Project Coordinator and Employment Program Representative. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $172,824. Spears is a Democrat.

Stephanie Tom, 49, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Deputy Director of Broadband and Digital Literacy at the California Department of Technology, where she has served in that position since 2018. Tom held several positions at Oracle Corporation from 1999 to 2018, including Director of Sales Programs, Director of Executive Engagement, Director of Customer References, Senior Education Solution Consultant and Senior Marketing Manager. She was Global Business Development Manager at CyberCash Inc. from 1996 to 1998 and Senior Account Executive at Aerotek from 1994 to 1996. Tom is a member of the Asian Pacific State Employees Association and Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. Tom earned a Master of Business Administration degree in global business practices from San Jose State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $136,596. Tom is a Democrat.

Boris Lipkin, 32, of San Carlos, has been reappointed Northern California Regional Director at the California High-Speed Rail Authority, where he has served in that position since 2018. Lipkin served in several positions at the California High-Speed Rail Authority from 2014 to 2018, including Acting Northern California Regional Director and Deputy Director of Business Analytics and Strategic Planning. He was a Consultant at Parsons Brinckerhoff from 2011 to 2014. Lipkin earned a Master of City Planning degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $210,000. Lipkin is a Democrat.

Lauren Babb, 28, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Director for the Office of Legislation at the California Department of Developmental Services. Babb has been public affairs director for Planned Parenthood Northern California since 2018. She was a consultant for TBWB Strategies from 2017 to 2018. Babb was lead organizer for UAW International in 2017 and a regional organizer for AFSCME International from 2015 to 2017. She is a member of the Contra Costa Economic Opportunity Council, Contra Costa 2020 Census Complete Count Steering Committee and the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls. Babb earned a Master of Arts degree in political management from George Washington University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $133,308. Babb is a Democrat.

Sarah Olsen, 65, of Manhattan Beach, has been reappointed to the Commission on State Mandates, where she has served since 2005. Olsen was Staff Director of Republican Fiscal Committees in the California State Assembly from 1995 to 1999. She held several positions at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 1982 to 1995, including Principal Analyst, Policy and Fiscal Analyst, Staff Development Coordinator, Section Director and Principal Fiscal and Policy Analyst. She earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Policy. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Olsen is registered without party preference.

Eric Harris, 33, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Harris has been a Special Advisor for Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement at Disability Rights California since 2020. He was a Legislative Advocate for Disability Rights California from 2019 to 2020 and a Legislative Advocate for the California State Conference of the NAACP from 2017 to 2019. He was an Office Manager for Barbara Lee for Congress in 2016, a Council Office Staff for Sacramento City Councilmember Allen Wayne Warren from 2015 to 2017 and an intern for the American Institutes for Research in 2013. Harris was an Associate for Disability Power and Pride from 2012 to 2013, an intern for the Democratic National Committee in 2012 and a Summer Associate for the Law Offices of John L. Burris in 2012. Harris earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Oregon School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Harris is a Democrat.

Maya Mendez, 23, of Riverside, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Mendez has been an Instruction Assistant for Special Education for the Riverside Unified School District since 2019 and a Youth Development Specialist for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Redlands-Riverside since 2019. She was a Tutor for California Teaching Fellows from 2018 to 2019. Mendez is a member of the California Youth Leadership Forum Alumni. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Mendez is a Democrat.

