Teacher Vacancy Survey – 2020-2021 – NDE Portal Collection – OPEN: October 23 | Nebraska Department of Education

Collection to be completed by Public, Nonpublic, ESUs

DUE DATE: November 9

The annual Teacher Vacancy Survey collects statewide teacher vacancy information that is used to determine teacher shortage areas. This information is used to qualify content areas eligible for a number of state and federal teacher loan forgiveness opportunities and to inform research regarding teacher supply and shortage initiatives. Public districts, Nonpublic systems, and Educational Service Units will find the Teacher Vacancy Survey – 2020-2021 in the ONLINE list on the NDE Portal under the Data Collections Tab. An activation code is required. Check with your District Administrator to acquire the code.