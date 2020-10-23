Vermont Democratic Party & Burlington Democratic Committee Settle Campaign Finance Violations

Contact: Philip Back, Assistant Attorney General, 802-828-3171

The Vermont Democratic Party and the Burlington Democratic Committee will pay a penalty to the State of Vermont for campaign finance reporting violations. According to a settlement reached today, the Vermont Democratic Party and the Burlington Democratic Committee failed to timely file reports regarding the March 3, 2020 Town Meeting Day election, in violation of 17 V.S.A. § 2964(b)(1), for which they will collectively pay $2750 as a civil penalty.

In May, the Attorney General’s Office notified the Vermont Democratic Party and the Burlington Democratic Committee that the Office had received a complaint regarding the failure to file campaign finance reports with the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office related to the March 3, 2020 Town Meeting Day election due on February 2, 2020, February 22, 2020, and March 17, 2020.

The Burlington Democratic Committee filed all three reports on June 19, 2020; the Vermont Democratic Party filed all three reports on September 25, 2020.

A copy of today’s settlement agreement is available here.

Last modified: October 23, 2020