State coastal commission to hold public hearing by web conference on November 3

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will hold a public hearing on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. by web conference to consider amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0304 and 15A NCAC 07H .0312. The public may join the meeting online.

15A NCAC 7H .0304 defines and establishes AECs that are within the Ocean Hazard Areas along the State’s Atlantic Ocean shoreline. Due to overwash impacts to vegetation caused by Hurricane Isaias at Oak Island, the Coastal Resources Commission is proposing to amend its administrative rules in order to reflect physical changes that occurred at two locations by establishing an Unvegetated Beach Area of Environmental Concern and measurement lines from which setbacks are temporarily measured until vegetation is re-established and is considered stable and natural.

15A NCAC 7H .0312 ensures that sand used for beach nourishment closely matches the sand on the existing beach. The Coastal Resources Commission is proposing to amend this rule to allow more flexibility with sampling protocol that assures sediment compatibility between the beach and borrow area, while strengthening recipient beach sampling protocols.

Who: Coastal Resources Commission

What: Public Hearing

When: Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.

Where: Meeting by Webex

Click here to join the meeting

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public are invited to submit comments to the Coastal Resources Commission by email to DCMcomments@ncdenr.gov . Please list “AEC Amendment” and/or “Beach Nourishment” in the subject line.

Written comments may also be mailed to:

Braxton Davis, Director

Division of Coastal Management

400 Commerce Avenue

Morehead City, NC 28557

COMMENT PERIOD ENDS:

The comment period ends Dec. 14, 2020. All comments received will be considered during review of the proposed updates.

###