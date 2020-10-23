Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,897 in the last 365 days.

Portsmouth Attorney Indicted on 18 Felony Counts in Human Trafficking Case

(PORTSMOUTH, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman today announced the indictment of Portsmouth attorney Michael Mearan on 18 felony counts related to human trafficking spanning 15 years.

Mearan, 74, faces more than 70 years in prison if convicted.

The charges stem from criminal activity in southern Ohio that occurred from 2003 to 2018 and involved six victims. They include:

  • One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)
  • Three counts of trafficking in persons (F1)
  • Five counts of compelling prostitution (F3)
  • Nine counts of promoting prostitution (F4)
The case was investigated by a human trafficking task force as part of AG Yost’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission. The task force consisted of representatives from the Portsmouth Police Department, Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence Unit and Ohio Investigative Unit, and the Attorney General’s Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The case is being prosecuted as part of AG Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative and Special Prosecutions Section.

Indictments merely contain allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Portsmouth Attorney Indicted on 18 Felony Counts in Human Trafficking Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.