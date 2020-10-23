Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Hunter Statement on the Retirement of Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement on the announced retirement of Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis.

"Burns Hargis has done an incredible job leading Oklahoma State University since taking office in 2008. He has completely changed the course of the future for the university by raising over $2 billion during his time as president. Among his many achievements, Burns oversaw record numbers in enrollment and directed a construction boom that has added over 2.5 million square feet of new or upgraded facilities on OSU campuses. Among OSU’s many great presidents, I believe history will record Burns as its greatest. I wish him and his wife Ann well and congratulations on their many successes now and in the future.”

