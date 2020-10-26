Powerhouse Brands focused on future with new state of the art facility
Powersports Industry leaders Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension and Burly Brand prepare for move to new home
With demand surging in 2020, we are preparing for continued growth in the custom motorcycle business.”LA PALMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerhouse Brands, comprised of Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension and Burly Brand will move its operations from La Palma, California to a new, state of the art facility in Cerritos, California.
— Chris Lindstrom
The move to the new company headquarters will support a 44% increase in the number of employees and will allow for the addition of a full second shift.
"It's a short ride from La Palma to Cerritos, but it will have a huge impact on Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension and Burly Brand," said company CEO and President Chris Lindstrom. "Our new facility presents an opportunity for us to re-engineer our design, manufacturing and distribution processes which will result in improved efficiency and increased production capacity. This will be a big win for our customers in improved delivery time”
The new facility offers several features that improve design, testing, production, shipping and employee experience. The Quality Lab and warehouse increase in size by 27% and 70% respectively. Research and engineering labs gain 20% more space and in-house testing is added for wheels, brake systems and suspension. The polishing, assembly and packaging departments will be in-house with the latest technology and automation. Company offices will be updated to promote employee collaboration and throughout the facility there will automatic touchless doors in the main paths of employee travel.
"With demand surging in 2020, we are preparing for continued growth in the custom motorcycle business," Lindstrom continued. " Dealers are seeing a tremendous increase in the sales of used motorcycles. That is ideal for us as our custom wheels, brake systems, controls, accessories, and suspension products are all great items to purchase to personalized and enhance a rider’s experience."
The move will begin later this year after the new location is completed by A.R Mays Construction. Powerhouse Brands expects to have the move completed in Q1 2021.
The new 54,000 square foot facility is located at 16121 Carmenita Rd. Cerritos, CA with convenient access to the I-5 and CA-91 freeways.
For the past 50 years, Performance Machine has been an industry leader in design and manufacturing forged billet wheels and high-performance brakes systems. Since its inception, PM has expanded its product offering to include highly-styled accessories like air intake systems, hand controls and foot controls. The organization continues to provide products to custom bike builders and racers through a network of the finest powersports distributors and dealers around the world.
Progressive Suspension is the powersports industry leader in performance suspension for a wide range of motorcycle brands and is the largest manufacturer of V-Twin motorcycle suspension
Burly Brand is the industry’s go-to source for great custom motorcycle accessories. Offering a full range of products from handlebars, cable/line kits, fairings, air cleaners and luggage.
