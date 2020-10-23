Upper Trinity River Adult Fall Chinook Salmon Quota Met

Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall Chinook salmon catch on the Trinity River, anglers will meet the Upper Trinity River adult fall Chinook salmon quota below Old Lewiston Bridge for the 2020 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

This triggers the closure of the adult Chinook salmon fishery on the Trinity River from the Old Lewiston Bridge to the Highway 299 West Bridge at Cedar Flat. This reach will remain open for harvest of jack (two-year-old) Chinook salmon (less than or equal to 23 inches). All adult Chinook salmon caught must be immediately released and reported on the angler’s report card.

Anglers may still fish for adult Chinook salmon in the Lower Trinity sector, but all other sectors will closed to adult harvest.

Anglers can monitor the quota status of open and closed sections of the Klamath and Trinity rivers by calling CDFW’s information hotline at (800) 564-6479.

For more information regarding Klamath River fishing regulations, please consult the 2020-2021 California Freshwater and Supplemental Sport Fishing Regulations at wildlife.ca.gov/regulations.

Media Contacts: Dan Troxel, CDFW Klamath River Project, (707) 822-0330 Peter Tira, CDFW Communications, (916) 322-8908