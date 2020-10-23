Original handwritten lyrics to the 1956 Elvis Presley hit song Heartbreak Hotel will be auctioned November 19th-20th

Original handwritten lyrics to the classic 1956 Elvis Presley hit song Heartbreak Hotel, written in 1955 by Mae Boren Axton, a high school teacher, and Tommy Durden, a singer-songwriter.

Copy of Yoko Ono’s book Grapefruit, originally published in 1964, signed by John Lennon and twice signed by Yoko. The book has become famous as an early example of conceptual art.

Star lots set to cross the auction block on Thursday include this rare Pokémon Black Star promo Ishihara GX trading card graded PSA 8, only the fourth copy ever to come to market.

This rare Titanic artifact is a Record of Bodies and Effects of the passengers and crew, including Bodies Buried at Sea and Bodies Delivered at Morgue in Halifax (Nova Scotia).