The First Lady’s statement on the passing of Collin Kartchner

October 23, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 22, 2020) –  The First Lady, Jeanette Herbert has issued the following statement regarding the death of Collin Kartchner. 

“Our family was deeply saddened to hear of Collin’s death. He was an incredible advocate for our youth and was one of the favorite speakers at our Uplift Families Parent Conferences. He had an immense impact on many families — not only in Utah, but worldwide. Collin taught us to be present, to put down our devices, and to safeguard our children from social media. The entire Herbert family prays for Collin’s sweet wife, Elizabeth and their children. We know Collin’s legacy will live on through them, and through the countless families he inspired. The governor and I send our sincere condolences at this time.”

