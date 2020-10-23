Big Real Estate Developers have understood the need for plotted projects

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development projects of plotted land are trending in the market. As a plotted land is affordable than a villa or apartment, So people are getting more interested in buying plotted lands instead of fully giant apartments. By seeing the great market trends and the demand of buyers, some of the big developers have shifted their focus from apartment development projects toward development projects of plotted land. Some of these big developers include, Legend Estates, Shriram Properties, Tata Housing Development, House of Hiranandani, The Address Makers, and Godrej properties are now shifting their focus to plotted land development projects. In plotted land projects, these big real estate developers will develop and sell some small plots. These plots do not include apartments or villas.

Developing and selling small plots have many advantages over developing the big giant apartments. One of the most significant benefits of the plotted land development project is the monetization of the land quickly. In apartment development projects, monetization does take a lot of time. But in a plotted development project, one would not have to wait for a long time to get your plot monetized. With quick monetization of land, big developers will be able to sell land plots quickly than selling apartments. The generation of cash flow will get better and the exit from the investments as compared to the more extended periods of housing construction will be quicker.

Keeping in mind that people like to buy from the real estate brands, a Bangaluru which is based on Shriram Properties is planned. Shriram Properties is one of the Shriram Group project parts. This is an eye plotted development project, and it will be a new business opportunity, which allows expanding its territory in a resourceful way across many cities. This project is planned to sell some plots in two different locations of Bengaluru. One is Chennai and another one in Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam. The firm has planned to enter such projects by buying land and signing the agreement of development management with the owners of the land.

Duke Legend Sujay has launched a project in Dewanahalli. This project includes 260+ plots. This investment opportunity includes a wide assortment of plots in greenery, which spreads nature as a legacy for an upcoming generation. This project is BMRDA and RERA approved.

Godrej Properties have developed a project, which is a forest-themed development project. This project is spread on 92.7 acres. The location is at a quick drive from the Kempegowda International Airport and is between the Nandi hills and the Kempegowda International Airport. The location is a mix of forest that is spread to 6 acres, with two clubhouses, host of some community parks, organic farms and the clean and refresh air is nearly a perfect dream home location for anyone.

In the run of plotted land development projects, House of Hiranandani shifted their focus towards the plotted land developments. House of Hiranandani is a real estate development company having experience of three decades has created ‘Loftline’ brand to focus on building aspirational plots and affordable homes. These plots are located in Shankarpalli. A total number of launched plots are 454.

Sai Rithin Bikkumala, Director of Legend Estates mentions that a plotted development project can be completed within a year, but apartment projects include multiple years to be completed. Real Estate Developers have understood the need for plotted projects and some developers who bought land parcels in such locations thinking that the land will be developed later, but it turned out that their assumptions proved wrong. A plotted development project offers a good internal rate of return and limited risk in the execution of a project.