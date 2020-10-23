St. Louis Park man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently charged Howard Alan Rubin, of St. Louis Park, with five felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, five felony counts of filing false or fraudulent S corporation returns, five felony counts of willfully failing to file S corporation returns, and five felony counts of willfully failing to pay or collect sales tax.

According to the complaint, Mr. Rubin filed fraudulent individual income tax returns and S corporation returns for one of his businesses between 2013 and 2017. Additionally, the complaint states that he failed to file S corporation returns for his other business during those years. The complaint alleges that Mr. Rubin reported losses on all filed returns and claimed taxable income in his bank accounts as non-taxable income. According to the complaint, Mr. Rubin owes over $223,000 in unpaid state taxes, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. The Minnesota Department of Revenue has a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

