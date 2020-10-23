Virtual ReFashion Show Competition Announced

​The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is taking its annual ReFashion Show to a virtual stage in 2020. During a typical year, the show takes place on an actual stage at the Charleston Town Center Mall. Because of current COVID-19 restrictions, models will compete virtually this year.

Under ReFashion Show rules, designers/models can win cash prizes by creating outfits made from recyclable or reused materials, such as newspaper, aluminum cans and cardboard. Examples of past designs can be seen at wvrecycles.org.

Entries shall consist of two videos, not to exceed 30-seconds each. Videos must be in landscape orientation. The first video should include the designer, on camera, stating their name and age group and describing their design inspiration and the materials used in the garment. The second video should highlight the garment with a runway walk making use of the model’s environment, home, yard, etc. Designers are also encouraged to submit photos of their design, especially shots highlighting detailed aspects of the garment and any fashion accessories (shoes, purses, etc.) that are part of the design.

The ReFashion Show includes four challenge categories and participants will be placed in two age groups – 13-under and 14-over -- based on the age of the outfit designer, not the model. Cash prizes of $150, $100 and $50 are available for age group winners and category winners will receive a $50 Charleston Town Center Mall gift card.

Entries should be submitted via email to: ReFashion@wvrecycles.org. For more information about how to submit your video, see the list of ReFashion Show challenge categories, or obtain a designer/model consent form, go to wvrecycles.org. Entries become the property of the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia and will not be returned. All entries must be received by Nov. 30, 2020. Participants must attach a signed designer/model consent form.

The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a non-profit environmental organization whose mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal. The Recycling Coalition pursues these goals by promoting the purchase of products made with recycled materials; by coordinating and facilitating activities relative to recycling; and by fostering communication among organizations, government agencies and individuals through the sharing of ideas and resources.

