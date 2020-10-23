Senator Santarsiero, Representatives Warren and Galloway Announce $500,000 in Funding to Morrisville Borough School District

BUCKS COUNTY – October 23, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representatives Perry Warren (D-31) and John Galloway (D-140), announced today that Morrisville Borough School District will receive $500,000 in supplemental funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE). In 2019, Senator Santarsiero and Representatives Warren and Galloway were able to secure an agreement by the state to provide the District with a total of $1 million in supplemental funding. The supplemental funding was needed to help the District overcome budget shortfalls created, in part, by the fact that for many years Morrisville has not received its fair share in funding from the state under Pennsylvania’s basic education funding formula. The first $500,000 of that money was released in 2019. This payment represents the remainder of the supplemental funding under that agreement.

“This funding for Morrisville School District helps meet a critical need to support the district in providing quality education to all students,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “These funds will ensure the district can continue to meet the needs of its students and faculty, as it works to protect the health and safety of its teachers and students amid the ongoing pandemic. As I have said many times before, I am a strong advocate for increasing funding for Morrisville School District by fixing the state funding formula which unfairly shortchanges the district. I will continue to work with my House colleagues to make those changes, because every student in Morrisville deserves access to a great education.”

“This supplemental funding is critical to maintaining Morrisville School’s staffing and services,” said Rep. Warren. “Superintendent Jason Harris and Board President Damon Miller have worked diligently with us to ensure that Morrisville students continue to receive a great education. This funding is more than a bandage, but we still need a comprehensive adjustment of state funding for the Morrisville School District, and Sen. Santarsiero, Rep. Galloway and I continue to work with the Governor’s office and PDE to achieve appropriate funding for Morrisville schools.”

“This grant money will provide critical aid to the Morrisville School District as it faces increased needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic,” Galloway said. “At a time when both teachers and students are struggling to adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic, this funding will provide greater access to the resources needed for both educators and students to succeed. We are all committed to providing Morrisville children with the best education possible.”

Since 2015, Morrisville School District and its elected officials in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, have been working with the administration of Governor Wolf to provide Morrisville’s schools with $1 million in supplemental funding each fiscal year to help close the gap. In May, Sen. Santarsiero and Reps. Warren and Galloway sent a letter to Governor Wolf requesting supplemental funding for Morrisville School District, while requesting a review of the funding formula used to allocate state funds to the district.

###