New Book on One Couple’s Traumatic Encounter with Amnesia Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that David and Shannon Carroll’s new book, One Thing Remains: One Couple’s Traumatic Encounter with Amnesia and Their Life-Changing Journey to Restoration, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Christian Devotionals, Inspirational Personal Testimonies, Health and Spirituality, and more!
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2H65Uib
One Thing Remains tells a pastor’s tale of sudden amnesia and the inspiring path to recovery.
“What’s wild is that this bizarre trial produced some of the most life-changing lessons for us,” says David and Shannon. “It’s strange to say now how grateful we are for this experience. It was the wake-up call we needed, and it turned our life on a completely different course than what we had initially imagined.”
David and Shannon Carroll live in Southern Indiana with their three boys and a dog. David is the pastor of a growing, thriving church and Shannon runs a home-based wellness business while homeschooling their two younger boys. They love to minister together through their dynamic gifts of preaching, teaching, and music, telling their stories and all the ways that God has been faithful to them, in spite of them. People are drawn to their real and raw messages of trials and triumph, where they direct others back to the truths of God’s Word and how it applies practically in all areas of life today. In their free time, they love to travel, take walks, and try new recipes with their family.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2H65Uib to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact www.DavidAndShannonCarroll.com.
Contact Info:
David and Shannon Carroll
www.DavidAndShannonCarroll.com
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2H65Uib
One Thing Remains tells a pastor’s tale of sudden amnesia and the inspiring path to recovery.
“What’s wild is that this bizarre trial produced some of the most life-changing lessons for us,” says David and Shannon. “It’s strange to say now how grateful we are for this experience. It was the wake-up call we needed, and it turned our life on a completely different course than what we had initially imagined.”
David and Shannon Carroll live in Southern Indiana with their three boys and a dog. David is the pastor of a growing, thriving church and Shannon runs a home-based wellness business while homeschooling their two younger boys. They love to minister together through their dynamic gifts of preaching, teaching, and music, telling their stories and all the ways that God has been faithful to them, in spite of them. People are drawn to their real and raw messages of trials and triumph, where they direct others back to the truths of God’s Word and how it applies practically in all areas of life today. In their free time, they love to travel, take walks, and try new recipes with their family.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2H65Uib to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, contact www.DavidAndShannonCarroll.com.
Contact Info:
David and Shannon Carroll
www.DavidAndShannonCarroll.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here