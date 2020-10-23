$357 Million in New Pavement Renewal Projects

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced $357 million in funding for the renewal of roadways in every region of New York State. These infrastructure renewal projects will incorporate the use of environmentally conscious construction techniques such as warm-mix asphalt and cold in place asphalt recycling that can be applied at significantly lower temperatures, thereby reducing fuel consumption and decreasing the production of associated greenhouse gas emission during construction. These techniques also allow existing materials to be reused and can reduce the amount of materials that would otherwise be trucked to landfills. The projects announced today are currently being designed and construction will begin next spring.

"New York continues to lead the nation in demonstrating that infrastructure investments supporting economic growth can be balanced with protecting our precious environmental and natural resources," Governor Cuomo said. "These investments are laying the foundation for sustained growth in tourism and business development while enhancing the resilience of the supporting infrastructure."

This funding, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, will support 135 paving projects and the renewal of approximately 1,740 lane miles of pavements across New York State. The projects announced today will be implemented in a manner that is sensitive to the greenhouse gas emission reduction goals established in New York State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, one of the most ambitious and comprehensive climate laws in the world.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "Under Governor Cuomo's leadership, New York State is building back better and in a sustainable manner that will support regional economic development for decades to come. New York is leading the way by incorporating climate friendly strategies into our historic investments in resilient transportation infrastructure."

Senator Tim Kennedy, Chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation, said, "Investment in our infrastructure directly impacts our local economies across New York State, providing a safe pathway for the transportation of goods and services that so many rely on. Strong transportation networks are critical to attracting new jobs and businesses, and as we build back from the COVID-19 pandemic, this funding for environmentally conscious repairs will be an essential component to New York's recovery."

Assembly Member William B. Magnarelli, Chair of the Assembly Committee on Transportation, said, "I thank the Governor for this important announcement. Improving and maintaining our infrastructure will be important as New York's economy continues to recover from the pandemic. These projects will provide jobs and ensure our businesses can keep commerce moving safely and efficiently."

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act

On July 18, 2019, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). New York's climate act is among the most ambitious climate laws in the world and requires New York to reduce economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and no less than 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels.

Capital Region

Approximately $35.0 million in projects to renew 196 lane miles of the following roads in Columbia, Greene, Albany, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties: