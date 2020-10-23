Hoyer Statement Announcing Floor Vote on the Lumbee Recognition Act

“The Lumbee Nation deserves full federal recognition, and I have indicated to Rep. Butterfield that this remains a priority for the House. I have also spoken with Lumbee Chairman Harvey Godwin and expressed my strong support for federal recognition. To that end, I will be bringing H.R. 1964 to the House Floor for a vote following our return to session after the election. This legislation has broad, bipartisan support, and it would at last provide the more than 55,000 members of the Lumbee Nation with the full recognition of their sovereignty they have so long sought. It will also enable them to access critical funding and resources to address the challenges of poverty, expand access to health care, and create more economic opportunities for its people. I want to thank Rep. Butterfield for championing this legislation as well as Chairman Grijalva for his work moving it swiftly through the Natural Resources Committee.”