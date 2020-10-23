I.K. Business Consulting Launch Innovative Business Consulting Services Platform
Trying always works!”AMSTERDAM, NH, NETHERLAND, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new consultancy has launched in the Netherlands. Founder Ilan Kalo has more than 15 years of doing international business, and under the flag of I.K. Business Consulting Interim & Advisory he now helps foreign firms enter the Dutch market, as well as local companies with domestic growth and expanding outwards.
Prior to standing on his own feet, Kalo spent nearly two decades working in the Netherlands and abroad. Experience which he has under his belt includes helping a large American trade platform expand into Europe, supporting a large Eastern European oil company to establish a presence in the Netherlands, and guiding the launch of operations in the Benelux for an Israeli company.
“Over those years, I’ve built business contacts and networks across five continents,” said Kalo, adding that alongside serving corporates and large companies he has also dealt with many mid-sized enterprises. It was the experience gained at the latter group that helped him shape the focus of I.K. Business Consulting.
“I’ve first-hand seen that small entrepreneurs and mid-sized firms have a large appetite for advice coupled with results-delivery. Many of my former clients have spent huge fees on too expensive consultants and have been left behind with shiny deliverables that have gone straight into drawers. There is a clear need for consultants that shoulder with their clients and deliver results.”
I.K. Business Consulting Interim & Advisory promises its clients “no-nonsense services” said Kalo, across a range of different roles, including consultant, crisis or interim manager, marketing and sales business developer, business coach or sparring partner. Asked how he describes his approach to working with clients, the founder said the firm grounds its approach on “a scientific education, deep functional expertise, correct legal knowledge and a strong sense of interaction with people.”
The portfolio of I.K. Business Consulting Advisory & Interim focuses on helping start-ups and companies grow, market entry, and international expansion. Since launching in the summer, the boutique consulting firm has hit the ground running. Kalo is currently working on a business development project for a ICT technology company that want to expand into Europe.
