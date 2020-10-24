DIWALI 2020: Laxmi Pujan, Yantra, Mantra, and Kawach to fulfill the Dreams by Astro Sakha
To understand the meaning of Diwali with an astrological perspective and fulfill all your dreams and achieve your destiny.
The meaning of "Astro Sakha" is an Astrologer who takes care of you as a "Friend".”MATHURA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diwali, the word that brings a smile to every face, gives hope that everything will be fine in the end no matter how difficult the journey is, the win over the evil like the bright sun after the darkest night.
Diwali is not just a word this is an emotion for everyone who lives or belongs to this great nation of lord Rama, India.
For celebrating this occasion to the fullest and fulfill all our desires with the help of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi, the Astro Sakha team reached out to the No. #1 Astrologer, Vastu & Gemstone Expert in India Pt. Rajeev Sharma to seek his advice on how we can celebrate this Diwali and fulfill our dreams on which Pt. Rajeev Sharma Says -
People can achieve anything that they want with the right approach and with the right guidance. Occasions like Diwali have ten times more spiritual energy than any other normal day by which you can achieve your destiny and fulfill your dreams.
There are a few points that you can remember while doing the Laxmi pooja on Diwali,
• Yantra Poojan - There is some yantra that helps to improve financial stability in life and improve the positive energy of the surrounding that also.
1. Yantra Raj Shree Yantra
2. Kanakdhara Yantra
3. Maha Laxmi Yantra
4. Kuber Yantra
• Rudraksha Kawach - Block negative energy and increase the ways for financial stability.
• Mantra - Mantra cleanses the inner body of the person, which reflects in their behaviors and improve the social circles.
1. Aries - “कुबेर त्वं धनाधीश गृहे ते कमला स्थिता, तां देवी प्रेषया त्वं शू यद्-गृहे ते नमो नमः”
2. Taurus - "ॐ ह्रीं श्रीं क्लीं त्रैलोक्य व्यापी श्रीं क्लीं त्रिद्धि वृद्धि कुरु कुरु स्वाहा "
3. Gemini - "ॐ श्रीं श्रीं कमलाय राजलक्ष्म्यै ह्रीं श्रीं स्वाहा"
4. Cancer - "ॐ लक्ष्मी श्रीं श्रीं श्रीं कामाबीजाय फट"
5. Leo - "ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं लक्ष्मी नारायणाय नमः"
6. Virgo - "ॐ श्री श्री राज्य लक्ष्म्यै ह्रीं श्रीं ॐ स्वः"
7. Libra - "गं ग्लौं ऋद्धि सिद्धि सहिताय जय लक्ष्मी"
8. Scorpio - "कुबेर त्वं धनाधीश गृहे ते कमला स्थित, तां देवी प्रेषयाशु त्वं मद गृहे ते नमो नम:"
9. Sagittarius - “ॐ क्लीं ह्रीं ए ॐ श्रीं महायाक्षिन्ये सवैनश्वर्य प्रदाव्ये ॐ नम: श्रीं क्लीं ए आं स्वाहा"
10. Capricorn - “ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं क्लीं महालक्ष्मयै नम:"
11. Aquarius - “ॐ यक्षराज कुबेराय नमोस्तुते"
12. Pisces - " ॐ देवधनाध्यक्षाय राजरायाज कुबेराय नमः"
These are some pieces of advice given by Pt. Rajeev Sharma by which you can make your Diwali more joyful and happy! and if you have any questions and want to ask, you can contact Pt. Rajeev Sharma directly by his website.
We hope this Diwali brings you a lot of happiness and laughter, Wishing all of you a Very Happy Diwali.
