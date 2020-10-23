Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose is an acclaimed speaker, bestselling author, and coach who has been honored for her ability to encourage greater achievement for businesses and their leaders. As the world emerges from COVID 19 challenges and moves ahead, she is the perfect partner to map out strategies and cultivate skills that can make all the difference!

Christine coaches executives and workplaces, optimizing wealth and prosperity and ensuring greater diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as increasing psychological safety to help companies be innovative in today’s VUCA environment. Christine accomplishes her goals in many ways, most notably as the owner of Christine Rose Coaching and Consulting, a boutique coaching firm in the greater Seattle area. She has also earned a seat on the Forbes Coaches Council plus numerous other specialty certifications, including in the Taylor Protocols methodology, the Core Values Index.

Christine employs such proven tools, decades of business experience, the latest research, her keen intuition and coaching expertise to help business owners and leaders grow their teams, profits and companies. She also hosts virtual CEO Mastermind Groups for business owners with multi-million-dollar organizations, helping them take their companies to the next level. In each relationship she undertakes, Christine identifies, clarifies, and aligns with the client’s goals.

Christine has been a steady advocate for levelling the playing field, addressing topics such as diversity, sexual harassment, and more open conversation. She was recognized for her multi-pronged efforts by the United Nations Council in striving to advance equality for women and girls. In past radio shows Christine addressed some of these equity issues, such as systemic racism. In an upcoming one, she will leverage the concept pass the mic, a collaborative opportunity that enables a person of color to share their voice, perspectives, and strategic concepts.

In other new shows, Christine will focus on more strategies for leaders, teams and customers; tactics that can optimize internal communications, problem-solving, productivity and the company’s overall success. Some of the topics she will tackle over these Fall weeks include recognizing opportunities throughout economic shifts, preparing for the business landscape post-election, sticking to our business promises, managing human limits and capacity, and establishing a strong year-end position.



Close Up Radio will feature Coach Christine Rose on Mondays at 1:00pm, in interviews with Jim Masters on October 26th and November 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd

