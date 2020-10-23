Paramount Miami Worldcenter Lights-Up Largest L.E.D. U.S. Flag & VOTE Image, Welcoming Presidents, Signaling Polls Open

Paramount Miami Worldcenter glows the nation's largest electronic U.S. flag and giant L.E.D. VOTE button image (Bryan Glazer/World Satellite Television News via AP Images) Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News)

We are sending-out a star-spangled skyline signal to Florida’s 14-million registered voters; encouraging the patriotic process by exercising our constitutional right to vote,” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The night after the presidential debate; on a day when President Trump campaigns in Florida; one day before former President Obama visits Miami; and in the midst of early voting in the Sunshine State, a brilliant beacon of democracy is flying above the city’s skyline -- beckoning people to go to the polls.

The new, futuristic Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is lighting-up the Nation’s Largest Electronic American Flag and Gigantic L.E.D. VOTE button image – vivid reminders that the polls are open.

The tower lightings occur nightly through election evening, November 3, 2020.

Dimensions:

Paramount Miami Worldcenter features the world’s most-advanced animation lighting system.

Through the center of the 60-story, $600-million Paramount is a 700-foot-tall vertical stream of red and white L.E.D. stripes combined with the words, “VOTE FLA.”

At the top of the building are a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide field of blue with fluttering five-pointed white stars. Interwoven in Paramount’s crown is a 300-foot-in-diameter circular “VOTE” button image.

Star-Spangled Signal:

“We are sending-out a star-spangled skyline signal to Florida’s 14-million registered voters; encouraging all of us to involve ourselves in this patriotic process by exercising our constitutional right to vote," explains Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

High-Tech Lighting:

Paramount’s state-of-the-art, $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system consists of 14,300 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. The system can create 16.2 million color-combinations. It took three years to design and install Paramount’s lighting system.

Hours of Operation:

The Stars, Stripes, and VOTE light show runs through election night, November 3, 2020.

The building illuminates every half-hour; for a duration of three minutes; from 5:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. and from 7:00 p.m. – Midnight (ET).

About Paramount:

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the luxury centerpiece superstructure of Miami Worldcenter. The $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is currently America’s biggest urban core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development.

