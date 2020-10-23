Silent Sleep Training Is Ready To Revolutionize Sleep Apnea Treatment

Silent Sleep Training - The revolutionary sleep apnea solution Silent Sleep Training is available on all major platforms Get rid of your sleep apnea with only 15 minutes of daily fun training

With Silent Sleep Training®, you can train away obstructive sleep apnea and snoring and soon sleep without sleep equipment.

SWITZERLAND, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Silent Sleep Training®" is now available in Europe and the U.S.A. with further countries to follow early 2021. The proven therapeutic approach alleviates and demonstrably eliminates obstructive sleep apnea and snoring by strengthening the throat muscles, as scientific studies at the University Hospital of Zurich have shown. Silent Sleep Training consists of a "Medical Didgeridoo®" and an app. This revolutionary therapeutic approach is being launched with an Indiegogo campaign at an introductory price.

Sleep apnea is a dangerous and restrictive condition. Currently it is estimated that close to a billion people worldwide suffer from sleep apnea. Until now, many have had to put up with conventional sleep aids and sleep equipment - all without any real improvement to the root cause of their condition. The Silent Sleep Training Medical Didgeridoo and app will let patients experience measurable results and better sleep.

Today Silent Sleep Training has started an Indiegogo campaign as its initial launching pad. Silent Sleep Training is meant to be a worldwide solution to a growing global health problem.

The Silent Sleep Training system is here to aid sleep apnea via a new therapeutic approach.

Conventional therapy approaches such as the CPAP sleep does not change the physical causes in the long term. This is the main difference of Silent Sleep Training as it starts with the physiological causes, as obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the pharyngeal and pharyngeal muscles and the connective tissue in the neck and throat area are too weak to keep the throat area free. If the throat collapses and the airways are partially or completely blocked in this way, the oxygen supply to the lungs is reduced and the blood oxygen level drops. Those affected are tired the next day and have difficulty concentrating. In addition, the risk of microsleep, heart attacks, headaches and high blood pressure increases in correlation with the AHI value (indicates the seriousness of the individual sleep apnea).

With Silent Sleep training, the slack muscles and the connective tissue in the neck and throat area are challenged and strengthened again, comparable to a fitness workout. The Medical Didgeridoo acts as a training device. The specially developed playing technique also reduces the fatty tissue in the neck and throat area and thus also contributes to a significant improvement in sleep apnea. The main premise here that sets this Silent Sleep Training device apart from other solutions is the idea of training.

So how does it work?

There are two main components to this system. The first is the instrument, the Medical Didgeridoo which patients use to strengthen their throat and improve oxygen supply. This (noninvasive) coiled tube is easy to play and train for the required short daily 15-minute training sessions. The app guides patients through their training sessions and oversees their progress, as with a personal trainer. With the inclusion of gamification, motivation is high and training time is not only fun but also felt much shorter.

This alternative approach could be a game-changer for those struggling to manage their condition.

This concept is a revolutionary therapy for those that struggle with sleep apnea and its more traditional treatment methods. Removing reliance on the typical sleeping aids and equipment will make life so much easier for patients and their partners and secure a good night sleep again.

Scientists and customers are impressed with the results.

The Silent Sleep Training Medical Didgeridoo has been proven in two medical studies at the University Hospital of Zurich, Switzerland. The results of the first study were published in the renowned British Medical Journal and in 2017 the research team was awarded the Ig Nobel Prize.

Silent Sleep Training is now live and available on Indiegogo

The Silent Sleep Training team today launched its Indiegogo campaign to raise global awareness and reach a worldwide audience through crowdfunding. Silent Sleep Training is offered at a special introductory price for the time of the campaign.

Silent Sleep Training, Finally free yourself from sleep apnea and snoring.