Printix Cloud Print SaaS now Chrome Enterprise Recommended
Chrome OS customers worldwide now gain access to Printix cloud print SaaS to simplify printing and get the most value from Chrome Enterprise.COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Printix announced today that it is now Chrome Enterprise Recommended. This means its customers get access to a best in class Chrome OS cloud print solution that has been extensively tested and verified by Google.
Today’s workforce spends more time than ever in the cloud. And unpredictable global changes have accelerated the urgency for organizations to enable remote workers at scale and speed. Chrome Enterprise Recommended offers technologies across the stack to improve companies’ endpoint computing experience. By optimizing for Chrome OS, partners work directly with Google to extend their product’s functionality, quality, and security.
Printix is a cloud-managed service for modern workplace printing for education, business and enterprises who are moving to the cloud. It drastically simplifies print infrastructure and flattens the administrative complexities involved in managing diverse hardware, software, computer operating systems and vendor-specific printer requirements, saving time and money.
“With Printix, you can now implement a true cloud-based workplace controlled in Google Workspace and benefit from flexible, reliable and secure printing”, said Jesper Christiansen, CEO and co-founder of Printix. “We can offer our customers a better experience on Chrome OS and Chrome Browser and expand our offering to a growing Chrome Enterprise customer base”.
Printix is seamlessly integrated with Google Workspace to manage user access and enable single Sign-On (SSO) with Printix. We’re excited to announce that Printix is now Chrome Enterprise Recommended, meaning it’s been optimized to speed up deployment times, reduce downtime, and get the most value from Chrome Enterprise.
About the Chrome Enterprise Recommended program
Chrome Enterprise Recommended is Google’s partner program for third-party solutions that are verified by Google to meet certain technical and support standards for Chrome OS and Chrome Browser. By optimizing for Chrome OS and Chrome Browser, partners work directly with Google to extend their product’s functionality, quality, and security. Chrome Enterprise Recommended allows for best of breed solutions to lead the way in the future of computing.
About Printix
Printix (www.printix.net) is a cloud-managed print SaaS designed to provide any company with the tools to make the most of their print management resources. The founders of Printix are successful tech entrepreneurs with many years of experience in print management software and IT-development. The company employs 16 people and has offices in Copenhagen, Frankfurt and Sydney.
