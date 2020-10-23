Yard Signs And Banners Launches Weekly Sign & Banner Specials

One of the nation’s best full-service online sign shops has unveiled new signs and specials.

WELLESLEY ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Yard Signs and Banners today announced the official launch of its weekly sign and banner specials.

“We will be adding new sign and banner specials every other week,” a spokesperson for Yard Signs and Banners said. “Real estate signs, yard signs, and banners will all be featured throughout the year. Most of our weekly sign and banner specials include free shipping.”

The company’s launch of its weekly sign and banner specials comes on the heels of Yard Signs and Banners celebrating two decades in business. The weekly sign and banner specials is an added bonus to customers.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past two decades,” the company spokesperson said.

Established in the summer of 2000, the company’s continual focus has been to meet the growing needs of its local and national customers, churches, schools, and surrounding communities.

The company is a full-service online sign shop dedicated to providing quality products and services at fair and competitive prices while offering a comfortable, professional relationship.

“We offer a wide array of products and services to meet your specific needs,” the spokesperson stressed, before adding, “Our knowledgeable and experienced staff can meet and exceed all your needs from the most basic sign to complex logo creation.”

The company spokesperson went on to point out that the company operates three large format printers capable of producing any digital design in house.

“Being a fully digital shop provides our customers with endless color choices, eye-catching finishing, and production speeds that our ‘last-minute’ customers really need,”’ the spokesperson said. “We ship nationwide, and our online store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

For more information, please visit yardsignsandbanners.com/about-us and yardsignsandbanners.com/blogs.

###

About Yardsignsandbanners.com

We are a full-service online sign shop dedicated to providing quality products and services at fair and competitive prices while offering a comfortable, professional relationship. We offer a wide array of products and services to meet your specific needs.

Contact Details:

Jason Hanyak

44392 County Rte 191

Suite 251

Wellesley Island, NY 13640

United States

Phone: 704-948-9119

Source: Yard Signs And Banners Inc.