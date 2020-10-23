Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of Lang Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in the 1700 Block of Lang Place, Northeast.

At approximately 12:24 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 45 year-old Orlando Miller, of no fixed address.

On Thursday, October 22, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 64 year-old Tyrone Brown, of Northeast, DC. Brown has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated). Brown has a recent arrest history that includes Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. At the time of the offense, Brown was under the supervision of the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia.

