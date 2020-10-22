Nashville-Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today released the following statement following the U.S. Department of Justice’s settlement with Purdue Pharma.

“DOJ has continued to show its commitment to fighting the opioid crisis by allowing the States to dedicate the majority of the Purdue settlement funds to abating the opioid crisis in their hardest hit communities. Having a new public benefit company (in which the Sacklers will have no interest whatsoever) emerge from the bankruptcy will provide a steady flow of abatement funds and the continued availability of medication for appropriate use, while ensuring a smooth path to winding down the business.”

###

#20-48: AG Slatery Responds to DOJ Settlement with Purdue