Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.22.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Pamela S. Brief, 57, of La Crescenta, has been appointed to the Landscape Architects Technical Committee. Brief has been President of Pamela Studios since 2012. She was Senior Principal at NUVIS from 2019 to 2020. Brief was Senior Principal at Jerde Partnership from 2007 to 2008. She was President of Schirmer Design from 2004 to 2007. Brief was a Landscape Designer and Principal at Walt Disney Imagineering from 1992 to 2004 and Area Developmental Designer at Walt Disney Imagineer Paris from 1989 to 1992. Brief was a Landscape Designer and Project Manager at Emmet Wemple and Associates from 1986 to 1989. She is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects, American Institute of Architects – LA, Association of Women in Architecture, Commercial Real Estate Women LA and Friends of the LA River. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Brief is a Democrat.

Abraham C. Hill, 51, of Antioch, has been appointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Hill has been a Psychiatric Technician Instructor for the California Department of Developmental Services at Northern STAR Community Crisis Home since 2018 and has served in several positions for the Department since 1990, including as a Psychiatric Technician Instructor at Agnews Developmental Center and Sonoma Developmental Center and as a Consultant at the Golden Gate Regional Center. He has been a Direct Support Professional Instructor and Proctor at Eden Area Regional Occupational Program Center since 2008. Hill was a Clerk/Typist at the General Services Administration from 1985 to 1999. He earned Teaching Credentials from San Jose State University and a Psychiatric Technician Certificate from Mission College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hill is a Democrat.

Tara M. Rooks, 51, of Antelope, has been appointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians. Rooks has been a Licensed Vocational Nurse at Folsom State Prison since 2007. She was a Licensed Vocational Nurse at the Vintage Faire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from 2005 to 2006. Rooks is a member of SEIU Local 1000. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rooks is a Democrat.

Diana Herweck, 54, of Corona, has been appointed to the Board of Behavioral Sciences. Herweck has been Core Faculty, Lead Faculty and Clinical Director at the University of Phoenix since 2001; Adjunct Faculty at Palo Alto University since 2018; Part-Time Faculty at Capella University since 2017; and Practicum and Internship Evaluator and Adjunct Faculty at Grand Canyon University since 2015. She was Adjunct Faculty and Core Faculty at Capella University from 2008 to 2013. Herweck was a Marriage and Family Therapist and Custody Evaluator in Private Practice from 2006 to 2008. She was a Senior Social Worker and Social Services Supervisor at Orange County Social Services from 1997 to 2006. Herweck was Part-Time Faculty at the University of Redlands in 2005 and at California State University, Fullerton in 2001. She was a Psychology Intern at Orange County Health Care Agency from 1996 to 1998 and at the California School for the Deaf, Riverside from 1995 to 1996. Herweck is a Member of the American Counseling Association, Association for Counselor Education, Western Association for Counselor Education and Supervision, California Association for Licensed Professional Clinical Counselors and California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. She earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in clinical psychology from the United States International University and a Master of Arts degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Herweck is registered without party preference.

Laurence J. Adams, 53, of Sonoma, has been appointed to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Adams has been a self-employed Chiropractor since 1996 and has been Team Chiropractor and Head Trainer for the Sonoma Stompers Professional Baseball Team since 2015. Adams was a Missionary in Nashville, Tennessee from 1986 to 1988. He is a member of the California Chiropractic Association and serves as a Regional Director on the Board. Adams earned a postdoctoral degree in chiropractic neurology from the Carrick Institute and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College West. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Adams is a Republican.

