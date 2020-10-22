Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,225 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Bangor Bancorp, MHC

October 22, 2020

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Bangor Bancorp, MHC

For release at 4:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by Bangor Bancorp, MHC, Bangor, Maine, to acquire Damariscotta Bankshares, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary state nonmember bank, Damariscotta Bank & Trust Co., both of Damariscotta, Maine.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Bangor Bancorp, MHC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.