Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Bangor Bancorp, MHC

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application under section 3 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by Bangor Bancorp, MHC, Bangor, Maine, to acquire Damariscotta Bankshares, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary state nonmember bank, Damariscotta Bank & Trust Co., both of Damariscotta, Maine.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.