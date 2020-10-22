Ribbon Cutting Ceremony To Celebrate Caggiano Orthodontics New Location Parsippany New Jersey
Caggiano Orthodontics celebrated our moving to 272 Parsippany Road, Parsippany New Jersey, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony preformed by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1pm. We were delighted to celebrate with Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, PACC President Robert Peluso, PACC Executive Board Member Frank Cahill, and PACC Board Members Ildiko Peluso and Nicolas Limanov.
In addition, Dr. Caggiano and his team recently hosted a Smiles Change Lives event on October 14, 2020, with a goal to donate $1 million worth of treatment. Smiles Change Lives is a nonprofit organization that provides care to children who’s familied cannot afford the cost of orthodontic treatment.
Dr. David Caggiano is a nationally well-known orthodontist who is proud to practice in the Parsippany area and serve the community close to where he grew up. Raised in Fairfield, NJ and son of an engineer, he attended NJIT, where he graduated top of his class with a Master’s of Science degree in biomedical engineering.
During his time there, he was the recipient of numerous academic awards and scholarships. Despite his academic success, Dr. Caggiano decided that a career in dentistry offered the best opportunity to combine his skills in art with his engineering background.
A 2001 graduate of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now Rutgers University), Dr. Caggiano practiced as a general dentist for seven years before becoming an orthodontist. Combining his background in biomedical engineering with his extensive training and experience in general dentistry, Dr. Caggiano can create innovative and exciting approaches to solve even the toughest orthodontic situation, in a manner that is as efficient as possible.
Dr. Caggiano has received numerous local and national awards. Because of this unique training, passion, and experience, other dentists voted him as a top Orthodontist every year since 2009 (as published in NJ Monthly). Moms appreciate his comforting chairside manner and acknowledge his dedication to customer service by perennially voting him a top doc in NJ Family Magazine. Other prestigious awards include Orthodontic Products Best of 2011 & 2012 (a national recognition), Best of Morris County, NJ Top Docs, and Consumer Research Council’s America’s Top Orthodontists.
Dr. Caggiano has previously published two books. His first book titled “A Parent’s Guide to Understanding Orthodontics: How to Confidently Choose the Best Orthodontist for Your Family” was published in January 2018. His second book titles “Perfectly Clear: Everything You Need to Know About Invisalign” was published in 2019. A third book is currently in press and titled “The Art of Orthodontics: A Consumers Handbook to the Most Common Orthodontic Questions.
When he’s not creating confident smiles, Dr. Caggiano likes to travel, play ice hockey, golf, exercise, read, and spend quality time with his wife Salma, daughter Charlotte, and son Liam.
For more information visit: http://www.morriscountybraces.com/
David Caggiano
