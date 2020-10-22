Road Closure- US Route 2 And Cross Rd Middlesex

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised that US Route 2 near Cross road in Middlesex is currently closed due to a tractor trailer truck that is stuck in the road.

This incident is expected to last until further notice, and updates will be provided when the roadway has reopened.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

VSP Middlesex