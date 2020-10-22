Runway 8R will be temporarily closed for construction at HNL on October 23-24

Main, News Posted on Oct 22, 2020 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runway 8R will be closed for runway and airfield improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) for one night beginning Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 through Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

During closure hours, flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of air traffic over portions of Kalihi and the Downtown area.

HDOT appreciates the community’s understanding while the work to provide improved facilities is underway.

