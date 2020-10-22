Antonio Luis Llinas Oñate, CEO of Europcar México; This is the “Safe Mobility” protocol in Europcar Mexico

For Antonio Llinas, the most important thing is the safety and well-being of employees and users.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of the new Covid-19 pandemic, many activities have been punished, especially those in the tourism sector. The arrival of this new virus implied a total change in people's lives and for Antonio Llinas Oñate, Europcar Mexico CEO, it was a challenge to take the change overnight.

The businessman Antonio Luis Llinas Oñate, had opted for digitization in 2019, so with a team of specialists, they developed new technology that would make it easier to rent a car in Mexico, due to the increase in passengers at Cancun airports and Mexico City demanded faster service when delivering the car. The CEO of Europcar, always aware of what users comment on social networks and a satisfaction survey, decided to use technology to make the flow of passengers more agile and avoid long lines.

Already at the beginning of 2020 we saw how online Check-in solved this problem, but in the face of the global crisis due to the new virus that emerged in Wuhan, China Antonio Llinas decided to act by implementing the following protocol:

Safe mobility

• Arriving at the Office, one of the staff members take the clients temperature, apply antibacterial gel and invite to use the disinfection mats.

• Access is only allowed to the driver and credit card holder.

• All reservations made from the official website of Europcar Mexico have online Check-in available to pre-register and reduce the time indoors.

• All the staff in the Offices have the necessary protective equipment.

• In cities like Cancun, customers can use the Self-Service and complete 90% of the process using previously disinfectant tablets. When finished, the Tablet shows in which spot the car is parked.

• Before going to the car, you must go to the counter to apply the warranty retention: we are working to digitize it.

• Cars are previously disinfected properly, paying special attention to 41 important points of most human contact.

• And if your flight is canceled, don't worry, Eurocar México helps you change the date of your reservation as many times as you need, without penalty, even if you still don't have new dates, your reservation is insured for one year until you decide to return to use.

For Antonio Llinas, the most important thing is the safety and well-being of employees and users, which is why this security protocol is strictly carried out. So you can keep moving without anything stopping your plans.