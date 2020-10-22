New Name Solidifies the Integration of Two Notable Woman-Owned Engineering Firms

TranSmart/EJM Announces Name Change to TranSmart

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJM Engineering, Inc. DBA TranSmart/EJM Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TranSmart Technologies, Inc., announces its official name change to TranSmart, Inc., effective immediately. This announcement signifies the final step in the successful integration of two highly successful women-owned engineering firms: TranSmart Technologies—with a solid foundation in innovative technology applications for improved infrastructure and advanced transportation systems, and EJM Engineering—highly regarded for their expertise in the more traditional transportation engineering disciplines.

The company has been doing business as TranSmart/EJM Corporation since TranSmart Technologies acquired EJM Engineering in 2017, a move that has allowed each company’s clients, partners, and employees the opportunity to experience the broader range of services and benefits—now the company moves forward under one unified brand.

Dr. Connie Li, PE, President and CEO emphasized that, “…because building meaningful professional partnerships with our clients and providing them with the best possible solutions have always been paramount for the TranSmart team, it was very important that we organically approach the timing of our name change so we would be truly authentic as we present a unified front. I couldn’t be more excited to have reached this important milestone as we officially become one TranSmart.” Dr. Li also declared, “…by adding such talent to our already amazing staff and increasing our service offerings, we have exceeded our goals. We are changing our name, not our people, and I am proud of how our passionate and dedicated team has united and continues to excel in helping our clients successfully reach their objectives.”

TranSmart, Inc. is one of the largest women- and minority-owned Disadvantaged Business Enterprises that specializes in transportation engineering in the Midwest. The company doubled its staff and significantly expanded its resources and capabilities with the 2017 acquisition of EJM Engineering. Since then, TranSmart has experienced congruent growth that includes a new employee experience specialist, improved employee benefits, a strengthened business development and marketing team, and the addition of the Richmond, Va. and Milwaukee, Wis. offices. TranSmart’s growth has resulted in over 100 full-time employees including 34 licensed professional engineers.

In addition to the name change, the company has launched a new website. Detailed services offered under the TranSmart brand can be found at TranSmartInc.com.

TranSmart, Inc. is a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), and Women Business Enterprise (WBE).

For more information, please call TranSmart at 312-922-1700 or visit TranSmartInc.com.



About TranSmart

Founded in 1996 by Dr. Connie Li, PE, a pioneer of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) engineering and design, TranSmart Technologies began as a one-woman operation in Madison, Wisconsin. Under Dr. Li’s leadership, TranSmart Technologies quickly became synonymous with smart transportation engineering and design, and continuously expanded its client base and geographic service areas. TranSmart Technologies’ technological expertise was greatly complimented with the addition of more traditional engineering disciplines through the 2017 acquisition of Chicago-based EJM Engineering—a move that also resulted in the unified TranSmart name.

TranSmart is a full-service, multidiscipline transportation engineering firm providing both innovative technologies and traditional engineering services that advance transportation systems and infrastructure. As one of the Midwest’s largest women- and minority-owned Disadvantaged Business Enterprises to specialize in transportation engineering, TranSmart has offices in Chicago and Downers Grove, Ill., Madison and Milwaukee, Wis., Richmond, Va., and Minneapolis, Minn.

With over 100 full-time employees, TranSmart’s team includes 34 civil and electrical professional engineers (PE) and professionals licensed or certified as Structural Engineer (SE), Professional Traffic Operation Engineer (PTOE), Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), NBIS Bridge Inspection Team Leader, NBIS Bridge Inspection Program Manager, as well as construction oversight (documentation, materials management).

TranSmart’s services include:

- Traffic Engineering and Design

- Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

- Roadway Design

- Electrical Engineering

- Structural Engineering

- Multimodal Transportation

- Transportation Planning

- Connected Vehicle Implementation

- Construction Management and Inspection

- Program Management

- Telecommunications and Utilities