TOAD THE WET SPROCKET New Original Song "Old Habits Die Hard" Out Today! From the Upcoming Studio Album STARTING NOW.

SANTA BARBARA, CA (Fri, Oct 23, 2020) – Toad the Wet Sprocket announce the release of “Old Habits Die Hard”, the second single from their upcoming album Starting Now, their first full-length release since 2013. “Old Habits Die Hard” is available today on all digital streaming services and outlets worldwide.
The recording process of “Old Habits Die Hard” involved an extensive collaboration between many multi-talented musicians and producers. The track was originally recorded with lead vocals, strings and piano at Heritage recording studio in Burbank, CA, the session was produced by Sean Watkins. The rest of the recording was done at Revolver Studios, with producer Mikal Blue, and in the band’s homes during the pandemic, creating the final version of the track with a classic Toad the Wet Sprocket sound. “Old Habits Die Hard” was written by Glen Phillips, who is on lead vocals, and also features band members Todd Nichols on electric and slide guitar and Dean Dinning on bass.
The allegorical spirit of “Old Habits Die Hard” is evident in the lyrics as a timely representation of our culture today, with the storytelling presented in the familiar, satirical style of song-writing great Randy Newman.
“This song was written around the midterm elections but it’s kept feeling relevant to the strange moment we are in”, said Glen Phillips, “I’m not sure that we as a Nation can evolve unless we are willing to be honest about where we came from, and much of the struggle of this time is about the difficulty of facing up to the parts of our history we’d rather forget or gloss over.”
The official lyric music video for “Old Habits Die Hard”, created by Scott Christian Sava, will premiere on the Toad the Wet Sprocket Youtube Channel at NOON (EST), on Friday, October 30th. A new line of merchandise is also available in the Toad the Wet Sprocket online store.
