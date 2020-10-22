Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Comprehensive Needs Assessment (CNA) | Nebraska Department of Education

The primary purpose of the Comprehensive Needs Assessment (CNA) is to guide the overall design of the Migrant Education Program (MEP) on a statewide basis. The CNA helps state education agencies (SEAs) and local operating agencies (LOAs)/local educational agencies (LEAs) prioritize the needs of migrant children by determining the specific services that will help migrant children achieve the State’s measurable outcomes and performance targets.

Nebraska Comprehensive Needs Assessment Report (2015)

CNA Tools

The below tools can be found in the CNA Toolkit (November 2013).

Tool 1-1 Nebraska MEP Local CNA Checklist

Tool1-2A Migrant Education Program Parent Needs Assessment Survey (English)

Tool 1-2B Migrant Education Program Parent Needs Assessment Survey (Spanish)

Tool 1-3 Nebraska Migrant Education Program Staff Needs Assessment Survey

Tool 1-4A Nebraska Migrant Education Program Secondary Student/ Out-of-School Youth Needs Assessment Survey (English)

Tool 1-4B Nebraska Migrant Education Program Secondary Student/ Out-of-School Youth Needs Assessment Survey (Spanish)

Tool 1-5 Nebraska Migrant Education Program Sample Focus Group Interview Questions (Optional)

Tool 1-6 Nebraska Migrant Education Program Sample Timeline and Template for Conducting the Local CNA

Tool 2-1 Nebraska Migrant Education Program CNA Data Checklist

Tool 2-2 Nebraska Migrant Education Program CNA Data Summary Sheet

Tool 2-3A Nebraska Migrant Education Program Sample Needs Assessment Data Table Frames

Tool 2-3B Nebraska Migrant Education Program Sample Needs Assessment Data Table Frames (Continued)

Tool 2-4 Nebraska Migrant Education Program Sample Data Profile Form

Tool 3-1 Nebraska Migrant Education Program Need-Solution-Priority Matrix

Tool 3-2 Nebraska Migrant Education Program List of Nebraska’s MPOs and Solution Strategies – 2013-2014 School Year

Tool 3-3 Nebraska Migrant Education Program Data, MPOs, Program Improvement Chart

