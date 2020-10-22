Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
P-EBT UPDATE

Congress has authorized Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to continue for the 2020 through 2021 school year, but has made some changes to the criteria to get these benefits.

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is waiting for further instructions from the federal government before we can give out more benefits beyond what was given out for September 2020.

Once given, benefits will be issued retroactively to October 1st.

For more information on P-EBT as well as frequently asked questions regarding what we gave out in September 2020, go to our SNAP Customer Resources page (link below). DHS will continue to give updates on our social media sites as well as on the DHS website.

