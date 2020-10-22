Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ARGO Finance Partners advises on Panama Metro Line 2 Airport Extension

ARGO Finance Partners announces the financial closing of a $15.9 MM facility for the Extension of the Panama Metro Line 2 to the Tocumen International Airport

PANAMA, PANAMA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARGO Finance Partners is pleased to announce the closing and first disbursement of a US$15.9 Million Sale and Purchase Agreement with a local bank for the Extension of the Metro Line 2 to the Tocumen International Airport in Panama. The structure is based on "Certificados de No Objecion" reflecting the payment obligations of Metro de Panama, S.A.

ARGO Finance Partners acted as financial Advisors to the Consortium Line 2 Ramal formed by CNO and FCC Construcción. SIGMA International and Global Markets Attorneys acted as counsel to the Consortium.

ABOUT ARGO Finance Partners:
Established in 2018, ARGO FP focuses on Financing Infrastructure Projects, Project Structuring, M&A and Restructuring in Latin America through its offices in Panama City, Panama and Bogota, Colombia.

