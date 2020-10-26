Printware debuts the iJetColor Pro 1175P at PRINTING United Insight Days.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Printware Launches newest Version of the iJetColor™ Pro Series. The iJetColor Pro 1175P Incorporating the HP® FI-1000 Printhead at PRINTING United Insight Days 2020.
Printware, a print industry leader in prepress and digital solutions, unveils the iJetColor Pro 1175P at PRINTING United’s virtual tradeshow, Insight Days from October 26th thru November 12th, 2020. The iJetColor Pro 1175P is Printware’s first collaboration with HP and is the newest version of the iJetColor Pro series and newest member of the iJetColor family of envelope presses. It incorporates HP’s FI-1000 printhead to deliver PageWide thermal inkjet technology that is faster, wider, more durable, and more economical. The iJetColor Pro 1175P received the 2020 Product of the Year from PRINTING United Alliance in the digital press category.
The iJetColor Pro 1175P is designed with high-volume print, packaging, and direct mailing operations in mind, to give them the versatility of a wider print width, durability with pigment-based ink, and high-speed production utilizing the HP FI-1000 printhead, all at 33% lower variable costs over other inkjet solutions.
The iJetColor Pro 1175P incorporates the HP FI-1000 printhead to deliver wider print width of 11.7” to print full-bleed in both landscape and portrait orientation on #10 envelopes. In addition, it allows printing on a wide variety of media and sizes – up to 2” thick. The HP FI-1000 printhead generates full-color images using pigment-based durable ink that is fade, scratch, and water-resistant with rich black, optical density like offset inks. The printhead itself is durable, with a long lifespan yielding millions of images.
The iJetColor Pro 1175P, which features our robust feeder, alignment table, and proprietary vacuum conveyor, is fast - it can print up to 10,000 #10 envelopes per hour at press-like speeds of 18 ips.
“The iJetColor family of products is the result of our commitment to our customers to constantly meet the most demanding inkjet print applications that need to produce not only the highest quality full-color in very high-volume applications but also to ensure the lowest total cost of ownership” commented Tim Murphy, President of Printware. “Since our first shipments began in 2013, our customers count on enhancements that increase their productivity and profitability. Today, with this product launch, our customers have a complete line of inkjet solutions that best meet their short-run personalization needs while generating maximum profits.”
Designed for high-volume print and mailing operations, the iJetColor, iJetColorNXT, iJetColorPro, and iJetColor Pro 1175P optimize print speeds with unrivaled productivity and provide low variable costs per piece compared to all toner solutions in the marketplace. The entire iJetColor family is available for commercial shipments in October of 2020.
All iJetColor systems come with brand color management tools, including an industry-leading ColorBoost technology to optimize color brightness at higher production speeds and specialized workflow developed by Xitron, that are married to a comprehensive industrial operator touchscreen and full training, support, and supplies from Printware, a leading equipment provider to the industry for over 30 years. The Brand Color Editing feature allows brand colors, PMS colors or Spot colors to be specifically defined for CMYK reproduction. In addition, speed improvements have been made for variable data and addressing. Integrated workflows also drive optional Indicia and Mailing Permit imprinting that provides ultra-high-speed imprinting applications.
iJetColor Press systems are offered with a comprehensive package including the Advanced Inkjet Expert Training Program, professional installation, 24/7 support, and a “no finger-pointing” quality guarantee. We always supply input and output handling as part of our solution, including product tables.
About Printware
Printware designs, engineers, and markets the iJetColor™ Pro, iJetColorNXT™, and the iJetColor™ envelope printing systems, all are high-performance, low-cost inkjet digital printers powered by Memjet technology. The iJetColor Press is offered in a number of bundled configurations that include the iJetColor workflow powered by industry-leading Harlequin RIP technology. Printware also manufactures the world's most highly used polyester computer-to-plate systems that produce cut-to-size, punched, and press-ready printing plates. Printware offers its customers complete equipment service, technical support, and a full line of consumables under its iJetColor and SilverStream® brands. Printware, LLC is a member of the Vanguard Graphics International group of companies. For more information, visit www.printwarellc.com or www.iJetColor.com.
About HP
HP is the original Silicon Valley Startup, founded in 1939 and reinvented in 2015. We are one of the leading printing and personal systems technology company in the world, and we are here to create technology that makes life better for everyone everywhere. In an ever-changing, connected world, HP Inc. keeps reinventing itself, its technologies, and what tomorrow holds—so industries, communities, and individuals can keep reinventing how they operate, ideate, and create what matters the most to them. Our mission is to engineer experiences that amaze each and every one of our customers.
Printware Contact:
Annie Goldberg
Marketing Specialist
Email: annie@ijetcolor.com
Annie Goldberg
