Maxie Squad Introducing 100% Natural High-Quality Bully Sticks for All Sized Dogs

Finest Dog Treats and Chews Enjoying Bully Sticks

It is important to focus on the best quality products for your dogs when buying Bully Sticks. It should be nutritious and made with natural ingredients only

At Maxie Squad, our goal is to provide the finest products for your dog(s). It has been our dream to treat your dog and our communities with the best dog treats and chews, all over the United States.” — Tia acharya

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maxie Squad is trying to make a difference in the pet supplies industry with its high-quality Healthy Bully Sicks. There are many different kinds of dog treats available in the market, but most of them do not have a high nutritional value, or chemically processed. Therefore, Maxie Squad is trying to introduce the finest rawhide-free treats that are carefully hand-made with single-ingredients, and are easy to digest for your dog. These treats are great for meal replacements if you are trying to watch your dog's weight, keep your furry babies busy, and are also great as training rewards. Our collection includes 3 different types of Bully Sticks - Small Bully Sticks, Jumbo Bully Sticks, and Curly Bully Sticks.Maxie Squad is excited to introduce its healthy, delicious, and nutritious bully sticks that are carefully baked in an FDA-approved facility, with no hormones, no antibiotics, and no harmful ingredients. Our rawhide-free bully treats are designed for all kinds of dogs, including hyperactive dogs, as it helps improve anxiety and reduces hyperactivity. These treats are made of single-ingredients naturally sourced from 100% grass-fed premium meats. We take pride in our skilled bakers who are working hard, every day for hours, to make these amazing treats for your doggos. Our bakers use freshly sourced ingredients and place them in the oven to dehydrate for 1-3 days. Once the treats are nicely baked, our bakers hand-inspect them before packing them up. Since no moisture is left in any of the products, and all packages are heat-sealed, so there is no room for microbial growth. When properly stored, our low-odor delicious treats can last anywhere from 2-3 years.About Us: Maxie Squad is a US-based family and friends owned business, offering Premium Quality Dog Treats and Chews. We are an e-commerce store based in Miami, Fl, providing treats that are nutritious, odor-free, protein-rich, and support strong jaws. It is very exciting for our team at Maxie Squad to provide hand-made treats for your dog(s) that are healthy and carefully baked with love and makes a difference in society. All products are all hand-inspected and carefully packed in an FDA approved facility. Our squad loves dogs, whether they are our family dogs, rescued, or dogs in the shelters and our goal is to keep your babies healthy and happy.Say "woof" and "wag" to the finest treats designed "For the Coolest Dogs on the Block."

Maxie Squad Quality Dog treats -Bully Sticks-Pig Ears-Gullets