VSP Royalton/ DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10-22-20/ 0805 Hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 267 Spring Road Tunbridge
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal
ACCUSED: Keith Whiteman
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police responded to 256 Whitney Hill Road in Tunbridge for a
report of a family fight. Further investigation revealed the defendant Keith
Whiteman was witnessed operating a motor vehicle on a public highway known as
Spring Road in Tunbridge, Vermont, Orange County. Whiteman was arrested for
suspected DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed
for DUI and refused to take the breath test. Whiteman was released on a criminal
citation to appear in Orange Superior Court on 11-18-20 to answer to the charge
of DUI Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-18-20 8:00 am
COURT: Orange Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Criminal Citation
BAIL:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Corporal Mark Harvey
Vermont State Police – Royalton
2011 Vermont Route 107
Bethel, Vermont 05032
(802)234-9933 (Office)
(802) 234-6520 (Fax)
Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov