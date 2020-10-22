VSP Royalton/ DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B203449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10-22-20/ 0805 Hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 267 Spring Road Tunbridge

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Keith Whiteman

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police responded to 256 Whitney Hill Road in Tunbridge for a

report of a family fight. Further investigation revealed the defendant Keith

Whiteman was witnessed operating a motor vehicle on a public highway known as

Spring Road in Tunbridge, Vermont, Orange County. Whiteman was arrested for

suspected DUI and transported to the Royalton Barracks where he was processed

for DUI and refused to take the breath test. Whiteman was released on a criminal

citation to appear in Orange Superior Court on 11-18-20 to answer to the charge

of DUI Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-18-20 8:00 am

COURT: Orange Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Released on Criminal Citation

BAIL:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov