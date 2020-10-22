GarbleCloud launches Cloud File Encryption service on Google Cloud Marketplace
Businesses can now find and procure military-grade encryption for Google Workspace files on Google Cloud with the SaaS solution from GarbleCloud.SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning immediately, the GarbleCloud solution for encrypting Google Drive and other cloud files to protect content privacy can now be purchased and deployed through Google Cloud Marketplace. This will benefit existing organizations with Google Cloud contracts as they can simply subscribe to GarbleCloud from the Google Cloud Marketplace and not require additional contracting. In addition, GarbleCloud usage will count towards Google Cloud consumption and help fulfill pricing tier requirements.
“Because we built the GarbleCloud technology on Google Cloud , offering the solution from Google Cloud Marketplace made perfect sense. Companies looking for a cloud file encryption solution now know they have an easy to acquire product, which can operate alongside other Google Cloud services they acquire,” said Bijit Hore, CEO of GarbleCloud
While GarbleCloud provides cloud file encryption across multiple cloud file storage platforms, the decision to focus primarily on Google Drive and Google Workspace file storage led to a product tightly integrated with the Google Collaboration and work environment and built entirely on Google Cloud and Google Workspace APIs. As such, progressing through the process to get accepted as a solution for Google Cloud Marketplace made perfect sense.
The core GarbleCloud encryption solution will continue to be offered through the website www.garblecloud.com, free for personal use and with paid team options. For larger companies and small businesses with Google Cloud accounts, they can simply choose a plan through the Google Cloud Marketplace listing or contact GarbleCloud to set up a custom plan.
Details of the GarbleCloud cloud file encryption solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace can be found at: https://www.garblecloud.com/garblecloud-gcp-marketplace
GarbleCloud protects the privacy of cloud content with AES-256 bit encryption, enables encrypted search, encrypted file sharing & collaboration, information rights management, multi-cloud interoperability across Google Drive, Google Workplace, Drive for Enterprise, DropBox and much more. See, manage and protect all your cloud files from a single, convenient interface, with no download required.
