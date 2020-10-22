Hoyer Statement on Senate Judiciary Committee Advancing SCOTUS Confirmation Vote

“This morning, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee took the unprecedented action of advancing the confirmation of President Trump’s controversial Supreme Court nominee just days before an election he is likely to lose and in which their own Senate majority is at risk. The American people are already voting in huge numbers; in 2016, Republicans believed they deserved to have a say in the makeup of our highest court.

“Just days after the election, the Supreme Court will be hearing arguments in a case that could strike down the Affordable Care Act and threaten health care access for those with pre-existing conditions. This process has devolved into a shameless gambit by Republicans to stack the court against Americans’ access to affordable health care, against their own rules and against democratic norms. I urge them to stop this charade and wait until after the election - and the American people have had their say - to consider any nominee.”