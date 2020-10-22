Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Russia and Iran Interfering in the Upcoming Election

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on reports that Russia and Iran are interfering in the 2020 election and calling for action on House-passed election security bills:  

“News that Russia and Iran were able to access voter databases is not only deeply disturbing, it demands action.  Congress and the Administration have a responsibility to protect the integrity of our elections and voting systems. That’s why the House passed the For the People Act, the SAFE Act, and the SHIELD Act to secure our elections against foreign interference and safeguard voting rights. Now, Americans are looking to the Senate to do its job and take up these bills.

“We also need accurate information from the Director of National Intelligence. Dangerously, his statements have played into the same partisan effort that we have seen from Senate Republicans and other Administration officials and associates who are trying to downplay Russian interference benefitting President Trump and lend credibility to the blatant misinformation campaigns and conspiracy theories concocted for the purpose of defaming his opponent. In doing so, they fall right into Vladimir Putin’s trap. We know from nonpartisan intelligence assessments that Russia is trying to tip the scales in favor of Donald Trump by spreading misinformation and seeking to sow chaos at the polls. That has been their aim since 2015 - to secure the election of an individual who is too weak to stand up to Vladimir Putin and who promotes American division and conflict.

“Every voter must be able to cast a ballot, and every vote must be counted accurately. That’s why I sponsored the Help America Vote Act after the disputed 2000 election and have worked to defend and strengthen the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) that it created. We ought to ensure that the EAC is fully staffed and fully funded so that it can help states adopt best practices and adapt to new cybersecurity threats like those we’ve seen this year. We must not allow foreign actors to interfere in the exercise of our democracy.”

