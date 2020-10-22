SpiraLinks Migrates FocalReview® Planning Suite IT Infrastructure To The AWS Cloud
SpiraLinks has moved its FocalReview® planning suite IT infrastructure to the AWS Cloud to meet evolving challenges for compliance and data protection/privacyCAMPBELL, CA, USA, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpiraLinks has migrated its infrastructure to the AWS Cloud, with the expert guidance of Effectual. SpiraLinks recognized that a successful migration would provide an opportunity to modernize its technology stack and leverage new AWS capabilities to better serve its clients.
The migration to an AWS environment has increased efficiencies, improved security and compliance, and optimized costs. In addition, SpiraLinks wanted to access new AWS Native services to modernize and evolve its business. To achieve these business objectives, SpiraLinks partnered with Effectual to lead its migration and modernization efforts. Effectual is a cloud first, security first managed and professional services company and AWS Premier Consulting Partner with deep expertise leading complex migrations and managing modern cloud environments across VMware, VMware Cloud on AWS, and native AWS environments.
Through its partnership with Effectual, SpiraLinks was able to achieve a rapid migration of its infrastructure to the AWS Cloud and avoid unexpected downtimes associated with the closure of its MSP’s data center. The migration to an AWS environment provided opportunities to improve security, increase efficiencies, and optimize costs while opening new pathways to modernizing using AWS native services and capabilities.
Moving forward, SpiraLinks will utilize the newer, more secure AWS environment for its many tools and benefits in accordance with the constantly changing business and operational requirements of the SpiraLinks client base, with the watchful guidance of Effectual. Specifically, compliance and data protection/privacy will be evolving challenges for SpiraLinks and the client base. The AWS environment has been chosen as an excellent “base of operations” to meet those challenges. and Effectual the team to manage.
SpiraLinks offers tailored consulting services for Fortune 500 companies, including designing, installing, and hosting secure web-based systems for human resources, compensation, and finance teams. The company’s FocalReview® planning suite has long been known as a leader in compensation and performance management, supporting customers in the US and beyond.
